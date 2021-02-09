Boat rage: Tairua man arrested over incident at wharf

A 58-year-old man has been arrested this morning following an incident at Tairua Wharf on 23 January.

He has been charged with assault and operating a vessel dangerously, and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Further charges in relation to this incident are likely.

The Tairua boatie was filmed last month ramming another boat with his dinghy.

After being identified by the Herald he admitted the incident, saying he was angry because the other boat had raced past his boat at high speed.

The video shows the man ramming an aluminium trailer boat with his inflatable, which then begins to deflate.

The woman on board the other vessel, then wades towards the man swinging an oar.

Children on the boat can be heard crying.

