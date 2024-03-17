Global New Zealand BMX star Rico Bearman kept the handlebars aimed at the ultimate goal of the Olympic Games with victory in the men’s elite class at the 2024 national championships which ended in Havelock North on Sunday.
The 20-year-old racer from North Harbour, Auckland, won six of the nine races in last year’s Under-23 World Cup series, which he sealed with victory in Argentina in August, and was even more dominant in Hawke’s Bay, winning all three races in the class as over 600 riders competed over the three days, starting on Friday.
The women’s elite event at the Olympics-class track was won by fellow international racer and 2023 national under 23 women’s title winner Leila Walker, from Cambridge.
The under 23 Elite titles were won by Bennett Greenough and Brooke Penny, and the junior elite titles by Finn Cogan and Hannah Mason.