A Bluecliffs couple have until 11am today to get out of the pint-size seaside community after a standoff was averted last night.

Beekeepers Uli Sirch and Dean Thompson came to an agreement with authorities that their family could stay one last night at their residence while all others in the Southland settlement reluctantly left the village yesterday afternoon.

“We’re celebrating, but we’re not having a total win ... we still need to be out by 11am on Saturday.”

Earlier, three police officers and St John had arrived at the site but their assistance was not needed.

Sirch said she was impressed with the way police had handled the situation and appreciated the compassion they showed.

Bluecliffs resident Diane Jarvie loads her bags into the car as she prepares to evacuate her home yesterday.

Residents were stunned by Emergency Management Southland’s abrupt announcement two days earlier they needed to be evacuated from their homes by 4pm yesterday.

A state of emergency had been declared on February 8 because of erosion threatening the seafront homes and an old neighbouring dumpsite.

All homes in a 1km radius of the site were evacuated while the dumpsite suspected of containing explosives and asbestos was cleared.

Residents said EMS had yet to explain how their homes and water supply would be decontaminated from any potential asbestos pollution.

The couple said they felt unheard by EMS when they argued evacuation on short notice was not an option, as they had a home-based beekeeping business that needed to be maintained or their hives could die.

EMS had offered to supply a shipping container to move their business equipment off-site.

But it would be inadequate and impossible to achieve in the time they had been given, Mr Thompson said.

EMS staff talked to them in person at 4pm yesterday and the couple now felt understood.

The couple were still trying to negotiate site access while staff were not working.

Mental health counselling had been offered to residents by EMS, Sirch said.

Homeowners spokesman Glenn Puna said he had tried to negotiate for the beekeepers to stay because they would give another layer of security for the homes.

“Communication with Emergency Management Southland has been horrible.

“The contractor said they knew about the evacuation last week. That would’ve given us more time.”

Mr Puna was critical of how the situation had been handled since the state of emergency was called.

Repeated requests from the community to meet with key parties had fallen on deaf ears prior to a Wednesday meeting with Emergency Management Southland, Environment Southland and Southland District Council, he said.

Evacuees included two families with children who would be locked out of their homes for the next three weeks.

Tess Thurlow was also told she would need to share a bunkroom with her three children at a Tuatapere backpackers.

Bluecliffs resident Tess Thurlow, seen here with sons Trevor 8, (centre) and Jack, 7, says temporary bunkroom accommodation is not suitable for one of her children, who is neurodivergent. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

However, Thurlow thought the accommodation option was inappropriate for herself, her 10-year-old daughter and two sons.

She believed one son, who was neurodivergent, would struggle to live in the accommodation where they would be required to share cooking, bathroom facilities and living spaces.

The situation would put additional stress on him, as well as the other residents at the facility, she said.

Because the apartments in Tuatapere were booked out, she had been offered a place in a neighbouring hostel or a two-bedroom apartment in Winton.

The hostel was too small and the accommodation in Winton would mean a two-hour round trip getting her children to school.

Emergency Management Southland controller Lucy Hicks said work to clear the dumpsite would begin today and continue for up to three weeks.

Accommodation had been organised in Tūātapere for permanent residents during that time, and people could return home between 6.30pm and 8pm every night.

Hicks acknowledged two days’ notice was short for the evacuation, but said a state of emergency was in place and safety was paramount.