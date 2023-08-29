Blue supermoon: Plenty of clear skies expected for spectacle in Hawke’s Bay

Conditions will generally be fine and there is expected to be ample opportunity to view the lunar spectacle on the east coast. Photo / Michael Craig

Hawke’s Bay stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse of Thursday’s rare blue supermoon are likely to be in luck, with MetService predicting relatively clear skies throughout the day and into the night.

The rare display will be the biggest and brightest moon of any this year – and also the second super full moon to appear in a single calendar month.

While a blue moon occurred once every two to three years, one that coincided with a supermoon was rarer.

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said conditions would generally be fine and that there would be ample opportunity to view the lunar spectacle, which won’t be seen again in New Zealand’s night skies for nearly a decade.

“For the most part, it should be fine. There should be plenty of clear sky to see the moon,” Glassey said.

“There may be some high cloud obstructing it at times, but it wouldn’t be too much.”

Those heading outside in the early morning and late night should wrap up warm, with colder temperatures predicted as winter keeps its claws on the region.

“We’re forecasting some pretty cold temperatures, particularly in the mornings,” Glassey said.

Temperatures would drop to around 2C in Napier and Hastings.

Despite this, Glassey said afternoons would be a bit more pleasant with average temperatures reaching 16C-17C.

“[We’ve got] pretty nice warm afternoons for this time of year.”

He said there was no rain predicted during the supermoon period.

Parts of the South Island, however, may not be so lucky when it comes to prime viewing opportunities.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said on Tuesday that there was lots of cloud predicted along the West Coast and around Nelson for Thursday night.

“But hopefully, it should be lovely in eastern regions,” Wotherspoon said.

People looking out for the spectacle could the biggest and brightest moon this year.

“Supermoons look about 8 per cent bigger and about 16 per cent brighter than an average full moon,” Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said.

The last blue supermoon was in 2009, and the next wasn’t due until 2032.