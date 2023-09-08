Martin Thompson and Debra Simes are the owners of Palmers New Plymouth, which has just been named Palmers store of the year.

A win for a popular garden centre in Taranaki is a win for the region as a whole, says Martin Thompson.

Martin and Debra Simes own and operate Palmers New Plymouth, which was named 2023 Palmers Garden Centre store of the year at the Palmers annual conference in Napier this year.

The store, one of 11 Palmers stores in Aotearoa New Zealand, recorded the highest growth on sales and margin while continuously delivering outstanding customer service said Palmers GM Steve Salmon, in announcing the award.

He said the store stood out for the way in which Debra and Martin not only retained existing customers but also consistently grew customer numbers and foot traffic.

Experienced staff, a great location on the state highway and ‘excellent supplier relationships’ with Taranaki nurseries as well as national suppliers also all contribute to the store’s success, said Steve.

Debra says while customers generally visit to buy plants, they often spend longer than planned at the store.

“They also enjoy coffee and a meal at in-store Café Botannix, shop for plant-care products and gifts. We select the best quality plants and other products from the best ranges and present them for sale in a welcoming and attractive shopping environment supported by friendly, professional staff.”

Martin says the win isn’t just good news for Debra, himself and the team at Palmers New Plymouth.

“It is also a win for New Plymouth and Taranaki gardeners. Taranaki is known worldwide for its outstanding gardens and gardeners. These gardeners seek only the best and we are pleased to support them as they develop and grow their gardens.”