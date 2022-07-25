Block of central Wellington without water after main bursts

A map of where water will be off. Photo / Wellington Water

A swathe of central Wellington is without water this morning after a main burst on Featherston St.

Wellington Water posted on Twitter this morning informing people a drinking main had burst on the corner of Featherston and Waring Taylor Sts.

As a consequence, water has been switched off along Johnston St, Maginnity St, Waring Taylor St and a small stretch of Lambton Quay as crews work to repair the damage.

"Water will be off for around five hours," the provider said.

It's the latest in a string of woes for Wellington Water, which is now notorious for burst pipes and leaks – as well as the fluoride scandal, discovered last month.

A damning report revealed water in the region hasn't been fluoridated properly for six years.

A review was launched after the revelation that Wellington Water turned off fluoride at two plants last year without telling the board, councils or residents.

It found fluoride was administered effectively less than 20 per cent of the time at those plants, which supply Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington City residents.

Wellington Water is working towards reinstating fluoridation by September this year.

The board will implement all of the review's recommendations, including that Wellington Water should have a relentless focus on fluoridation.