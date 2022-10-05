A patched Black Power member suffered traumatic tetraplegia and was admitted to the Burwood Spinal Unit after a prospect lost control of a car and slammed into a tree. Photo / NZME

A Black Power prospect almost hit other motorists as he sped past them in a residential street before slamming into a tree and launching his passenger through the windscreen.

Anthony Wiremu Newton, who has the letters BP tattooed on his forehead and the gang's clenched fist on his left cheek, appeared before Judge Paul Mabey, KC, in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Newton had previously pleaded guilty to charges of reckless driving causing injury, possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine and being in charge of a motor vehicle when his blood contained evidence of drugs.

The police summary of facts said the 31-year-old and his victim, a patched Black Power member, were driving around Whanganui about 10.50am on November 14, 2021, when his behaviour behind the wheel caused concern to other motorists who reported him to police.

One complainant said Newton nearly hit three cars when he overtook vehicles on Somme Pde, a 50km/h zone.

Newton then turned on to Papaiti Rd where he smashed into a tree.

"The victim was ejected from the vehicle through the windscreen and he was located outside the vehicle tangled in the wreckage on the ground."

He suffered a fractured left humerus as well as traumatic tetraplegia and remained in Christchurch's Burwood Spinal Unit five months after the crash.

Newton was also found seriously injured, trapped in the driver's seat, and had to be cut free by emergency services. He suffered fractures to his ribs and femur as well as an injured spleen.

Police searched the car and found $840 cash along with 12 small snaplock bags of cannabis, weighing 11 grams, and four containing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

A blood sample taken from Newton showed he had methamphetamine and THC, tetrahydrocannabinol the active ingredient in cannabis, in his system.

Judge Mabey, however, immediately identified an obstacle to the hearing proceeding as Probation hadn't checked the Bignell St address for its suitability for home detention because of previous issues in the area.

Defence lawyer Richard Leith said Newton was on a waiting list for a space at the Grace Foundation's residential treatment facility but he couldn't seek an electronically monitored sentence without an address, so asked the hearing to be adjourned.

"He is in the right frame to engage in the work that he has got to do," Leith told the court.

He said a place at the facility was expected to be available in about a month.

Judge Mabey noted Newton had spent three years on remand for an unrelated gang killing, which he couldn't give him credit for, before the charge was dismissed.

He said there were two options available: sentence Newton to imprisonment with leave to apply for home detention when an address became available or adjourn the hearing until the Grace Foundation had space.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Graham Hoskin said he didn't have a firm view but if there was space at the Grace Foundation then that was an option.

Judge Mabey was reluctant to put Newton back into custody so remanded him, on bail, to reappear for sentencing on November 7, but said a urgent hearing could be arranged if a spot became available sooner.

"If a bed becomes available, don't be backward in coming forward," he told Leith.