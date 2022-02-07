Police seized $88k in cash and 117gm of methamphetamine during Sunday's search warrants. Photo / NZ Police

A clash between armed motorists and occupants of a Kaitāia property led Northland police to uncover $88k in cash, methamphetamine, and a firearm.

Two Black Power gang members were arrested alongside six other people in Kaitāia on Sunday after a heated confrontation on Allen Bell Dr drew the attention of police.

Officers happened upon the skirmish shortly before 8am as they drove nearby.

Northland District Organised Crime coordinator Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said the "altercation" was between "a group of people in a vehicle armed with weapons and the occupants of a nearby premise".

Police searched the vehicle and discovered a single-barrelled shotgun.

A picture of the firearm seized by police on Sunday. Photo / NZ Police

The Black Power gang members and two others were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of an offensive weapon.

The morning's event sparked further enquiries from the Far North Precision Targeting Team who executed several search warrants later that afternoon alongside the Northland Districts Tactical Prevention Team and police detector dogs.

"A stolen vehicle, 117 grams of methamphetamine, $88k cash and other evidence of alleged significant drug distribution was located," Verry said.

The bust saw a further four people arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply. All eight people arrested appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Monday.

Verry described the successful bust as a "great result" in disrupting the "illicit activities" of Far North criminal gangs.

He said it demonstrated the commitment of Northland police to work together "with urgency" to reduce the harm these crimes cause among communities.

Despite being able to remove 117gm of methamphetamine from the Kaitāia community, Verry said the large amount of cash seized showed the harm that "has already been caused".

"It's disheartening knowing such a large amount of money has allegedly been spent on purchasing drugs in a community facing a number of social challenges and a number of people dealing with drug addiction."

However, police were committed to continuing to disrupt criminal gang activity in the Far North.

Verry said they sought the support of Northland's communities "through the sharing of intelligence".

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact police on 111 if the incident is happening in real time, or 105 if it is has already occurred.

Information can also be reported to your local police station or to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

