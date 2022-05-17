Black Power members have driven through the central streets of Whakatane as part of a procession following a tangi for a senior member. Video / Supplied

An arrest, an impounded car, and fines - including one for a man lying on a bonnet - were law enforcement actions taken from the Black Power funeral procession in Whakatāne yesterday.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police Senior Sergeant Helen Hay said over 200 vehicles and motorbikes were involved in the procession and police acted on a number of offences.

The procession followed a tangi for a senior member, understood to be the leader of the gang's local chapter.

It is understood the man had died from a heart attack.

Hay said while police respected the mourners' wish to grieve, the agency also needed to ensure the safety of all road users.

This included the arrest of one person for disorderly behaviour, another was processed for an excess breath of alcohol and issued an Infringement offence notice, and one vehicle was impounded for sustained loss of traction.

Hay said police recorded footage with the intention of following up on identified offending.

She said police "engaged with" a person who was lying on the bonnet of a vehicle and he had since been identified and an infringement notice would be issued.

Police would continue to review footage and issue further Infringement offence notices in relation to traffic offending, she said.

She said police were not aware of any altercations between those in the procession and members of the public, police or rival gangs.

Police released a statement earlier yesterday warning the public of disruptions due to the procession.

They said the procession would leave from Wairaka Marae and travel to the urupa on Bunyan Rd between 11am and 12pm, and motorists should expect some traffic disruptions.