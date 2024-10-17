Te Runa was jailed in September 2015 for serious violence and had his sentence extended for beating a prospective Black Power member for two weeks straight.

At the time, his criminal history spanned six pages and included 16 convictions for violence.

Te Runa began sharing a cell with the victim in April 2017 while in the Otago Corrections Facility.

For a fortnight Te Runa struck the wannabe gang member all over his body, paying particular attention to the man’s genitals.

Corrections staff did not pick up on the abuse because the victim refused to leave his cell and covered himself with clothing during rounds.

However, on May 19, the victim was found with a face so swollen it was unrecognisable and both eyes filled with blood. He suffered broken ribs and hematomas, and was urinating blood.

Hirini Te Runa during a court appearance by audio-visual link in 2021. Photo / Rob Kidd

Te Runa was transferred to the Auckland South Corrections Facility where he saw out his sentence before being released in December 2021.

Parole Board panel convener Judge Phil Gittos said the high-security inmate had been unwilling to transfer to other prisons that would enable him to undertake rehabilitative programmes and was therefore all but untreated.

His conditions for release for six months following his release were: to live at an address approved by Probation; abide by a 10pm-6am curfew for the first three months; attend any programmes as prescribed by Probation; not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs; not to associate with Black Power or Mangu Kaha gang members; not to contact victims of offending; disclose to Probation the details of any new intimate relationship; and obtain approval from Probation before starting any employment.

Police are asking anyone who sees Te Runa to call 111 immediately.

Any information on his whereabouts can be given to police on 105 quoting file number 240614/9546.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.







