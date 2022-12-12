The Black Ferns Thank you Aotearoa tour will see the entire Black Ferns squad come to Wellington for a Parliamentary reception and fan engagement event on the grounds of Parliament.

The Black Ferns are celebrating on the grounds of Parliament after winning the Rugby World Cup.

The whole team and its management met in the capital for a fan engagement event at noon today – marking the middle of the “Thank You Aotearoa” tour which began last week in Ōmokoroa and will finish on Sunday in Auckland.

Wayne Smith told the crowd he was proud to be standing in front of them.

“We wanted to be part of NZ, we talked about whakapapa, the power of oneness and part of that was connection with community,” he said.

“These wahine toa are magnificent.

“They are vibrant, excited . . . noisy, committed, did I mention noisy? Kept an old fella on his toes.”

Coach Wayne Smith speaks to the crowd gathered to celebrate the Black Ferns at Parliament on December 13, 2022.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau arrived at Parliament grounds ahead of the Black Ferns celebration in Wellington.

Whanau said it was exciting to see so many women and children present at the celebration.

”It’s a real buzz…[the Ferns] are a huge inspiration.”

Whanau said it was amazing to see the turnout.

“I am stoked to be here alongside our amazing PM and our amazing Black Ferns.





Sports Minister Grant Robertson said previously the Black Ferns had made the whole country feel part of the game, and labelled their Rugby World Cup win “one of New Zealand’s greatest sporting triumphs” that enthralled the nation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson emerged to cheering and whistles from the crowd.

“You may not have played in Pōneke but I know you can feel the aroha,” Ardern said.

The crowd is occasionally singing happy birthday to Ruby Tui.

The team arrived on stage and was welcomed by Ardern and Whanau.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with players from the Black Ferns at a celebration event at Parliament. Photo / Azaria Howell

The enthusiasm from the crowd was near deafening with hundreds of people screaming their support for the Black Ferns.

Ardern thanked the crowd for coming out.

“We will remember where we were for that final, for those lucky enough to be there in person they will remember the experience of a lifetime,” she said.

“It was captured by one sign held by a young fan which read “they’re not girls, they’re legends.

“Thank you for making our national game everyone’s game, for being role models, for changing history for showing girls they can do anything and when they take the field they’re not girls they’re sportspeople at the top of their game.

“Thank you for being world champions.”





Hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate the Black Ferns. Photo / Vita Molyneux



