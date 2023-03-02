Black-clad suspect hits four Invercargill shops in 25 minutes

A suspect is shown in a still from CCTV footage. Photo / NZ Police

A suspect is shown in a still from CCTV footage. Photo / NZ Police

Four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes in early morning smash-and-grab raids which targeted perfume and clothing.

Police say a person dressed in black, armed with a screwdriver or similar tool, smashed storefront windows and stole perfumes, colognes, puffer jackets and fleece pullovers.

The suspect is believed to have used a grey Subaru Legacy sedan stolen from Tweed St. The sedan was later found outside a Scandrett St address, off Bluff Rd.

The burglary spree happened between 5.15am and 5.40am at commercial addresses on Yarrow St, Leven St, Herbert St and Windsor St.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.