Black Caps v England day-night match at the Bay Oval. Video / Sandra Conchie

A Londoner who spent four days travelling to Tauranga is among the thousands of excited fans at Bay Oval watching the first of two tests between the Black Caps and England today.

New Zealand won the toss and are bowling first in the day-night pink ball test, which started at 2pm in Mount Maunganui.

The weather is fine but some thunderstorms are forecast.

The teams are honouring New Zealand victims of Cyclone Gabrielle - which has killed at least five people and injured or displaced thousands more this week - by wearing black armbands during the match.

The crowd and teams also observed a moment’s silence before the start of play this afternoon.

The Black Caps experienced some issues gathering their squad in the days before the test, with some players unable to assemble on Sunday, but both teams were able to train uninterrupted in a covered outdoor facility bordering Bay Oval.

The event is the Black Caps’ first home action in 11 weeks.

Barmy Army member Simon Finch, who travelled to Tauranga from London. Photo / Sandra Conchie

On the Oval embankment, Londonder and Barmy Army member Simon Finch told the Bay of Plenty Times it took him four days to get to Tauranga, including three domestic flights today. He finally arrived at Tauranga Airport at 11.45am.

“I’m loving it and I wouldn’t have missed the test series.

“Especially watching England win,” he said, confidently.

Avid Black caps fans Brenton Higgins from Hamilton and Andy Mackay from Christchurch said they would not have missed the test series.

“We follow the boys everywhere, including attending the 2019 World Cup in England at Lords,” Mackay said.

Black Caps fans Brenton Higgins from Hamilton and Andy Mackay from Christchurch. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and Tauranga’s 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said motel owners in Tauranga were doing very well, and most were close to 100 per cent occupancy for the entire week.

Lots of English guests were staying in Tauranga for the test.

“It’s great news after all the bad weather we’ve had. Unfortunately, some of our English visitors are struggling to get access to their luggage because of the baggage issues at Auckland Airport,” he said.

Some of the corporate guests having a bite to eat and drink before the match starts. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said the pitch and whole venue was looking “perfect” thanks to all the hard work by the ground’s staff.

“It’s going to great match, a great week of fantastic cricket and we expect a great crowd and excitement is building already,” he said.

A little bit has changed to this Black Caps side since their last home test against South Africa almost a year ago. They’ve gone almost a year without a win, their last victory coming in the first test against the Proteas last February.

Since then they lost three tests to England and drew twice in Pakistan.

Tim Southee is captain for his first official home series making the big calls in the field and when to declare. Trent Boult is no longer considered for test selection after not taking a centralised contract with New Zealand Cricket while Kyle Jamieson is also out for the series after suffering a stress fracture in his back, which derails his comeback from a back injury.

Matt Henry will miss the first test as he awaits the birth of his child.

England have a lot of fire and it stands with two old hands, right hands to be specific.

Some of the crowd grabbing the best advantage spot to watch the match. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Stuart Broad and James Anderson first played in the same test together 15 years ago against the Black Caps at the Basin Reserve, between them taking 10 wickets as England went on to win by 126 (one of Broad’s victims being one B B McCullum). Between them, they combine for 1241 test wickets as Anderson (675) edges closer to Shane Warne’s 708 as second on the all-time list.

Something to note. Anderson has dismissed Kane Williamson seven times in tests, four of those caught behind.

The second test begins at New Zealand’s premier oval, the Basin Reserve, on February 24.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald