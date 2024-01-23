This black-billed gull/tarāpuka chick ended up in human care after tumbling off a roof in Tūrangi. Photo / Krysia Nowak/DOC

Staff at Tūrangi’s New Zealand Post branch got a shock recently when the wrong kind of bill came through the door.

It belonged to a baby black-billed gull/tarāpuka, who’d taken a tumble off the roof above, where a colony of about 150 adult birds had taken up residence over the summer.

They’ve made themselves firmly at home since arriving in December, hatching 40 to 60 fluffy chicks to add to their numbers.

The chicks are often on the move and several have ended up on the ground, including the one who checked in at the post office, said Department of Conservation senior ranger Sarah Tunnicliffe.

“Staff at the local bookshop and New Zealand Post branch had a surprise when a wee tarāpuka chick wandered in. It’s now in care and doing well.

“We ask anyone coming across a gull chick in the town centre to leave it alone and inform DoC – either at the office or by calling 0800 DOC HOT.”

The Department of Conservation previously warned the public not to feed the birds when they first appeared in Tūrangi, as it risked encouraging or even harming them.

Adult gulls wheel around the roof as the colony is monitored by DoC rangers. Photo / Krysia Nowak /DoC

The gulls’ residency in the CBD is temporary, as the birds will head off around the end of January and scatter around the lake once the breeding season is over and the youngsters have earned their wings.

Previously, the group had favoured the nearby settlement of Motuoapa for their nests but had to find alternative accommodation when their usual site was disturbed.

A new batch of chicks is good news for the species, which was considered at risk and declining.

However, the reception from the public had been somewhat mixed, said Tunnicliffe.

“Not everyone is pleased with the poop, and the noise, but most people understand it’s a short-term inconvenience.

“We appreciate the patience and support shown by shop owners, locals, and visitors.

“Although we hope the breeding this year is successful, we’ll be asking the community to help us deter the colony from nesting in the town centre again next year – we will share some strategies prior to the next breeding season.

“For now, the best way to help is not to feed them, which might encourage them to come back.”

Black-billed gulls are a protected species under the Wildlife Act 1953, and even DoC is limited in the actions it can take once the birds establish their nests.





