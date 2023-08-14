Dunedin band The Chills will perform, along with fellow iconic Kiwi band Hello Sailor, at the Black Barn Amphitheatre on Labour weekend. Photo / Alex Lovell-Smith

Labour weekend will bring a celebration of the legacy of two iconic New Zealand bands to the Black Barn Amphitheatre for a night of music on the Saturday of the extra long weekend that includes Friday’s Hawke’s Bay Anniversary day.

Hello Sailor will play songs spanning their catalogue through decades to the present as a six-piece band, while five-piece Dunedin band The Chills will showcase acclaimed singles and newer compositions in a special double headliner concert from 6pm to 10.30pm on Saturday, October 21.

Harry Lyon of Hello Sailor said Black Barn would be the perfect setting for a spring concert.

“Really pleased to be back in one of our favourite parts of the country and we’re looking forward to catching up with The Chills again,” Lyon said.

The band’s line-up has Lyon as lead vocalist and guitarist alongside fellow musicians Jimmy Taylor on guitar, Rick Ball on drums, Paul Woolright on bass, Liam Ryanon on keyboards and Andy Dixon on saxophone.

They have dedicated their sound to the memory of members Dave McArtney and Graham Brazier who passed away in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Among other hits, Hello Sailor is known for their 1977 hit Blue Lady and the theme to the TV show Outrageous Fortune, Gutter Black.

Hello Sailor will perform as a six-piece band, with Harry Lyon on lead vocals and guitar. Photo / Madcap Music

In recent years the band has played alongside some of the best NZ artists including th’ Dudes, Anika Moa, Dragon, Midge Marsden, Gin Wigmore and The Black Seeds.

Their past shows featured favourite tracks from Hello Sailor, Pink Flamingos and Graham Brazier, hit songs from Lyon’s back catalogue and his 2018 critically acclaimed hit solo album To the Sea.

The Chills formed in 1980 and are known for early singles including Pink Frost, I Love My Leather Jacket and Heavenly Pop Hit, released by legendary New Zealand indie label Flying Nun.

The current iteration of the band includes consistent frontman Martin Phillipps on guitar and vocals, Callum Hampton on bass and backing vocals, Todd Knudson on drums and backing vocals, Erica Scally on guitar, keyboards, violin and backing Vocals, and Oli Wilson on keyboards and backing vocals.

Local acts Jess Atkin And The Urban Cats, Kenya Boerman and Sneeky will complete the artist line-up for the concert and make for a show expected to be highly in demand.

Sales will support recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, with $2 from every ticket sold donated to the Hawke’s Bay community for ongoing recovery efforts.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventfinda from Tuesday for early birds or August 28 for general admission.