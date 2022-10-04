Wendy Huston with Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan. Photo / Captured by Friday

Educator-turned-chief executive Wendy Huston has become a laureate in the Kāpiti Business Hall of Fame.

Firmly stamping her mark in the Horowhenua and Kāpiti districts during a career influencing, nurturing and caring for people, Wendy received the honour at the Electra Kāpiti and Horowhenua Business Awards last week.

Wendy said receiving the award was "one of total disbelief".

"It was totally outside my sphere of thinking.

"I've been so fortunate over the years to work with wonderful teams of people who have made me look good.

"In accepting the award it is to acknowledge them."

Wendy said she is most proud of how she has raised up her two children into the people they are today and said on a professional level, "I can't change the world but in my small part of it, I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to hopefully make it a better place for others to live and work".

Commencing her career in 1978 as a beginning teacher in Matamata, then assistant teacher dean at Paraparaumu College, she transitioned in 1989 to the Levin campus of the Manawatu Polytechnic.

Developing links with industry was a crucial role that Wendy played, and her skills didn't go unnoticed, in the mid-1990s she was appointed Head of Business Faculty at UCol in Palmerston North.

This role involved rebranding the institution to Universal College of Learning, employing 80 staff, and supporting 2000 students.

In 1997 Wendy journeyed a 12-year path leading Whitireia Community Polytechnic.

Having spent 30 years in education, in 2009 Wendy took up a role as chief executive of Kāpiti Retirement Trust, a role she still holds today.

"To have people tell you that they have felt safe and cared for is just such a privilege."

While supporting many people in her professional career capacity, she contributed her volunteer time by spending six years on the NZ Federation of Parents Centres, six years at the Levin Business and Professional Women's Club, 10 years in Rotary International and 16 years on the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, she is currently a member of the Kāpiti Coast District Council's age-friendly reference group. An example of her advocacy in this space was to recognise that customer's choice awards needed to respect that not everyone can vote online, and age-friendly voting versions needed to be provided.

Her role in the early days of the Lindale campus saw fantastic community participation and Wendy utilised the facilities to support the establishment of the Kāpiti Arts Trail event and the first years of the Kāpiti Food Fair.

"The precious Māori whakatauki, He aha te mea o te ao … he tangata, he tangata, he tangata - What is the most important thing in the world … it's people, it's people, it's people, is such an appropriate phrase to reflect our Hall of Fame recipient Wendy Huston," a citation read out by Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan said.

"Wendy, your belief in people and your passion to see services provided to allow every individual the opportunity to maximise their skills and reach their potential, is respected and admired.

"Thank you for making a difference in our community, you are a worthy laureate to the BKH Hall of Fame."