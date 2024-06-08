The finals of BIZminton 2024 drew a big turnout.

BADMINTON

“Overwhelming support” for another mercantile league this year has prompted Badminton Eastland to commit to running BIZminton 2024.2 for the five Thursdays in August.

The only change to the business house badminton league will be that both the competitive and social grades will be limited to eight teams each.

The finals of BIZminton 2024 drew a big turnout.

Winners of the competitive grade were We Are Family, made up of Leach family members Auntie Ra, cousins Marcus, Isaiah, Shay Waikawa and Levi Tamihana. They won all their ties.

Runners-up were RSL51, whose members were Justin Kent, Ron Prebble, Jim Adcock, Kirsty Huhu, Linda White and reserves Scott Crago, Ria Macmac and Jason Nie. They had four wins.

WSP won Social Division 1 on countback from Heard It Thru the Grapevine. In the last three weeks of the round-robin, both teams won two of their three ties. A countback of games revealed WSP had won 11 and lost seven, whereas Heard It Thru the Grapevine had won 10 and lost eight.

WSP were made up of Alfred and Ria Macmac, Vinod Sumanarathna, Arnav K, Ashay and Ella. Heard It Thru the Grapevine were Charleen Goodley, Stef White, Cleon Pinto, Phoebe Riddell, Gemma Kearns and Vicki.

Newbies and Uawa Sidney both won three ties in Social Division 2. Newbies took the title by winning all 18 of their games. Uawa won 17.

It was good to see the GDC Social Group and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Horouta Wananga each contribute three teams to the competition.

BIZminton organisers thanked team participants, sponsors and organisers, and Badminton Eastland volunteers for their input.

Results from May 30:

WSP defeated GDC Manaaki, 3 matches all, 146 points to 134; Heard It Thru the Grapevine def The Chosen Ones, 5 matches to 1; 4NUKZ def Vibrationz, 5-1; Uawa Sidney def The Pae, 5-1;

Newbies def GDC Kaitiaki, 6-0; We Are Family def Carbon Crusaders, 5-1; Rackets def GDC Piritahi, 6-0; RSL51 def Fabzi Whanau, 5-1.