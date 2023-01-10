Billionaire Jeff Bezos gives his superyacht Māori name for ‘new beginnings’

Beezos annouced on Instagram his name for the yacht. Photo / Instagram

Jeff Bezos’ superyacht has been given a Māori name.

The Amazon founder named his Oceanco ship, according to AIS on Vesselfinder, Koru - meaning new beginnings in Māori.

Oceanco’s $500 million build is being moved from the primary facilities in Alblasserdam to Rotterdam through the Netherlands’ canals.

Her masts will be fitted later to avoid dismantling the Koningshaven Bridge after a hue and cry over dismantling a historical monument to accommodate a tycoon’s pleasure craft.

The 471 foot vessel will now undergo sea trials, after which it will be delivered to the billionaire.

Bezos, listed among the top five of the world’s richest people, posted the image to Instagram.

The $500 million schooner first hit the water in August at Oceanco’s Alblasserdam shipyard as the biggest sailing yacht in the world. The vision was spectacular, as Koru was almost twice the length of the Airbus A380.

Koru will also have support vessel YS 7512 for company.

The 246 foot support vessel was signed in 2019 with Damen Yachting. YS 7512 support vessel is huge, offering more than enough space to house an arsenal of tenders and toys, marine gear, and storage of emergency relief support equipment.

Wright Maritime Group supervised the making of this boat with an eye-catching grey hull flaunting an orange stripe running across the length.

Bezos' support vessel. Image / Instagram





The ship includes a helipad and hangar for a D14 value helicopter. A total of 45 people, including crew, guests and specialist staff, can comfortably reside onboard.

Jeff Bezos’ yacht Koru is based on Oceanco’s Black Pearl ship, above. Photo / Luxury Launches

With three enormous decks, a bowsprit, a colossal black hull, and an elegant contour, yacht builder Oceanco outdid the revered Black Pearl ship, known to be one of the world’s largest and most ecological yachts. The three decks will feature amenities like an on-deck swimming pool, a movie theatre, several lounges, and business areas dotting the enormous decks.

