Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Billionaire Graeme Hart's $140m estates clock up massive bills

7 minutes to read
OneRoof: The most expensive places to live in New Zealand revealed. Video / OneRoof

OneRoof: The most expensive places to live in New Zealand revealed. Video / OneRoof

Anne Gibson
By , Jane Phare, Anne Gibson

It just got a whole lot more expensive for New Zealand's richest man to put out his wheelie bins.

Billionaire Graeme Hart's annual rates bill from Auckland Council is set to hit more than $188,000

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.