Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Bill Ralston: When media training politicians fails

3 minutes to read
"Our worst failure in media training was then-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig," writes Bill Ralston. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Our worst failure in media training was then-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig," writes Bill Ralston. Photo / Dean Purcell

By: Bill Ralston

Politics is a dangerous business, at times completely crazy and often deeply weird. In my experience, of all forms of human endeavour, it is the most difficult over which to exercise some control and tender

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.