Bill Ralston: The toughest questions we face in 2022

Despite some hiccups, the Government has coped well with the Covid-19 crisis, as have the more than 90 per cent of eligible people who got their shots, writes Bill Ralston. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

As we cautiously ease our way into 2022, what does the year ahead hold for us? After all, because of Covid-19, 2020 and 2021 were pretty damn awful. Can this new one be even worse?

I suspect the answer is no, because we have adapted, we cope, and most of us have behaved very well in the trying circumstances. This year, we will get further to grips with the problem and establish some normalcy in our lives.

Despite some hiccups, the Government has coped well with the crisis, as have the more than 90 per cent of eligible people who got their shots. The economy and employment rate held up to the strain. The mental stress of being repeatedly locked down battered poor Aucklanders, but there is good reason to expect there will be no more of those cursed things because our jabs, booster shots, horrible masks and some sensible social distancing at the right time will be sufficient protection.

I mention the concept of social distancing because some Auckland brothel-goers have come down with Delta, which just goes to prove you can never be sure what you might pick up in such places. Probably best avoided in 2022.

Yes, it is inevitable that at some stage the Omicron variant will break out here, but the early indicators are that although it is extremely contagious, it is somewhat milder than its predecessors on those who are vaccinated and, because of its virulence, it is likely to mean other forms of Covid are less likely to affect us.

The tougher questions we have to face this year include, what are we going to do about those who are now, to a large extent, locked out of society – the unvaccinated? How long can we exclude a small percentage of the population from shops, bars, restaurants and social contact?

Over the Christmas-New Year period, I put these questions to people I met. The answer from many was, "Bugger them. They had their chance and refused to take it. They're loony." All of which may be true, but any society that discriminates against a minority and puts them under harsher restrictions than the rest of the population is headed for trouble.

Over time, the alienation of the unvaccinated will fester and grow. Some will find that social ostracism will lead to a decline in their mental health. Others will become more extreme in what they say and do to fight back against their exclusion. What to do about them and how, eventually, to reintegrate them into society are probably the toughest questions we will face in 2022.

Another tough one concerns MIQ. How long can we continue to run an expensive system that constricts and restricts the number of Kiwis who wish to return home? It was a necessary device while the country stood naked before a plague, but now that so many of us are inoculated, at what point should we start to relax the rules on MIQ and allow self-isolation for those returnees who are double jabbed and have tested negative?

Perhaps I put too much faith in vaccination. It is certainly true that a jab is no guarantee you won't get the virus. However, a young relative of mine in the Covid-stricken UK, double jabbed and with a booster shot, was recently struck with a bout and reports that she came through it with just medium flu-like symptoms.

What is clear is that Covid-19 in all its forms is going to be here for more than just 2022, and we must deal with it. Fingers crossed for 2022.