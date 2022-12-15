Bill Ralston: NZ’s public broadcasters ain’t broke, so why try to fix them?

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

In pressing ahead with the merger of TVNZ and RNZ, the Government and Broadcasting and Media Minister Willie Jackson seem determined to ignore the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The idea of combining — or rather, recombining — the two publicly owned broadcasters surfaced in 2019. TVNZ was squeezed financially and couldn’t return a dividend to the government, RNZ was demanding increased direct state funding, and virtually every other mainstream private media operation in the country was under financial pressure.

But by 2022, the media scene had become more secure, TVNZ returned to profit, RNZ had received a reasonable slice of government revenue, and the other media entities had all settled down. Until, of course, the government pressed ahead with its merger plans. The state broadcasters trembled at the implications of the revised structure for their independence and private media operators howled loudly at the amount of public funding that was envisaged being poured into the leviathan.

In a recent interview on TVNZ’s publicly funded Q+A programme, Jackson claimed the merger was popular and supported by “60 to 70 per cent of submissions” to the select committee considering the changes. That may be true, but most of those submitters have a vested interest in the business of media. Perhaps a better indicator of how people feel about it is a Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll in November that found 54 per cent of those polled did not support a merger, just 22 per cent supported it, and the rest of the sample had no opinion. That is the consumers of media speaking.

I sympathise with the latter 24 per cent or so who couldn’t summon up an opinion on the matter. The full nature of the changes won’t be made public until at least next May and the state-owned broadcasters won’t physically get together until July 2023. It’s hard to voice support for or opposition to an idea like this until you see the final structure.

There are bound to be tensions in the new but clumsily named Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM) because of the very different internal cultures of RNZ and TVNZ. However, the BBC and Australia’s ABC successfully combine radio and television operations. In the past, I have worked at the BBC and closely observed the ABC. I have no doubt their models could work well for a future ANZPM.

More of a worry is the degree of independence from political pressure on newsgathering and editorial policy of the merged entity. It has been argued the proposal to make ANZPM an autonomous Crown entity, rather than an independent Crown entity, may leave it open to greater ministerial and government direction. That may well be the case but, to be honest, the existing boards and senior management of TVNZ and RNZ have always been subject to political pressure. Board members are effectively appointed by the government, and top senior managers who are being appointed are informally given the thumbs up or down by ministers.

When I was TVNZ’s head of news and current affairs in the 2000s, I was constantly bombarded with negative opinions on coverage, programmes and individual reporters by politicians and board members, most of whom seemed distressed at what they saw as occasional anti-government stories and treatment.

The trick here is for managers to show some backbone and ignore such lobbying.

The best argument against the merger is that both RNZ and TVNZ provide reasonably good, solid news and current affairs programming and are coping well with the changing technologies in media. If it’s not a problem, why merge them?