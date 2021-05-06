Website of the Year

Bill Ralston: National Party fracturing along religious lines

Simon Bridges recently stirred up a small storm on social media when it became plain that he is to host a large religious service in the Beehive Banquet Hall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By: Bill Ralston

Opinion:

Something odd is happening inside the parliamentary National Party. It appears to be fracturing along religious lines.

For the past few years, there's been a hard core of Christian National MPs known somewhat disparagingly

