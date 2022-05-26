Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Bill Ralston: Government's fate in the hands of 'squeezed middle'

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers Budget 2022 at Parliament on May 19. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Bill Ralston

OPINION:

Are you part of the 'squeezed middle'? It sounds a little like a problem with an expanding waistline, but it is the National Party's current line aimed at Kiwis battling rising inflation that is

