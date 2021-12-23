Voyager 2021 media awards
Bill Ralston: Government needs to begin steady process of easing restrictions

3 minutes to read
A customer's vaccine passport is scanned before entering. Photo / Alex Burton

By Bill Ralston

OPINION:

A few days before the Auckland border restrictions were lifted, a Christchurch-based relative, a medical specialist, texted me, "There is a southern perception of the impending zombie apocalypse heading their way! Sad but predictable."

