Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Bill Ralston: Government in denial over youth crime

By Bill Ralston
3 mins to read
A liquor store in central Auckland targeted by ram-raiders on August 23. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A liquor store in central Auckland targeted by ram-raiders on August 23. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION:

Chris Hipkins, the new Police Minister who picked up the job in the June cabinet reshuffle, has always struck me as a reasonable, hard-working, competent guy.

Despite these admirable traits, he must have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.