A liquor store in central Auckland targeted by ram-raiders on August 23. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION:

Chris Hipkins, the new Police Minister who picked up the job in the June cabinet reshuffle, has always struck me as a reasonable, hard-working, competent guy.

Despite these admirable traits, he must have been slightly twitchy when he read the briefing paper given to him as incoming minister.

It pinpoints a growth in organised crime, driven by deportations of criminals from Australia and the expansion of homegrown gangs. The paper says the biggest part of organised crime's business is "illicit drugs". Because we have some of the highest wholesale and retail drug prices in the world, organised crime syndicates are attracted like flies.

The supply of illicit drugs, it concludes, feeds the increase in addiction and mental health issues, which in turn leads to other crime such as burglary and theft.

Whatever the reason, one area of "disorganised" crime is going ballistic. Ram raids have increased by 518 per cent in the first six months of this year, when compared with 2018, according to National.

In May, the Government announced a $6 million fund to help businesses vulnerable to ram raids install devices such as bollards and fog cannons as deterrents.

Hipkins, with his background in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak, might recognise the symptoms here. Such crime is also a virus - it spreads and feeds and grows.

To stretch the metaphor even further, the "virus" can be fought through vaccination - bollards and fog cannons are like the Covid shots. They give some protection and, even if infection does occur, the deleterious effects are usually much less.

The trouble is, apparently, accessing that fund. Act's David Seymour claims business owners are complaining to him that the police decide who is eligible for the cash: "It seems to be part of the criteria is that you have already been ram-raided. So, to be eligible for protection from ram raids, you first have to be ram-raided."

To return to the Covid analogy, that would be like the Government demanding you get Covid before you can be vaccinated.

The Nats claim that, since May, only five stores in the whole country had received money to beef up their security.

This crime virus is targeting the young. Hipkins' briefing document showed that youths aged 15-19 and 10-14 were apprehended for burglary more than any other age group. Nearly one in five ram-raiders caught is under the age of 13. That is staggering.

It may be that young kids are dumber in the ways of crime, and more prone to error while committing it than their older colleagues, which is why they get caught. But it is still an alarming fact that they are even trying to steal in those numbers.

In mid-August, Hipkins told Parliament that 129 ram raids had been recorded since May this year, with 38 offenders identified or arrested, almost all of them under the age of 18.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Parliament that she disputed the suggestion that "overall we have a proliferation of criminal acts by young people because there has not been evidence to suggest that". I'd suggest she talk to Hipkins, who seems to have that evidence.

His briefing document tells the story. Organised crime feeds other "unorganised" crime that in turn breeds a surge in youth crime.

We have a Government in denial of the facts.