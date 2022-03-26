Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Bill Ralston: Covid, Ukraine, cost of living crisis - We thought 2021 was hell, until 2022 came along

4 minutes to read
With crushing petrol prices, wider inflation is at a 30-year high and the average weekly grocery bill has risen by $50. Photo / Duncan Brown

With crushing petrol prices, wider inflation is at a 30-year high and the average weekly grocery bill has risen by $50. Photo / Duncan Brown

By Bill Ralston

OPINION:

And we thought 2021 was bad, locked down in our homes, waiting for the plague to strike. We thought it was hell but, apparently, Hades was reserved for 2022.

With crushing petrol prices, wider

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.