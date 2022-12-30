Bill Ralston: Blame delinquent parents for increase in ram raids

Staff clean up Mobil Oratia after the store was ram raided. Photo / Jed Bradley

Blame delinquent parents for increase in ram raids - May 20

If the crime news is correct, we appear to be suffering an epidemic of “smash and grabs” and “ram raids”. The raiders don’t seem to even need a stolen car to crash through a storefront. I recently watched a fuzzy black-and-white security video of a teenager using his metal scooter to smash a jewellery shop window and grab a fistful of goodies before scooting off into the night.

Such recordings show many of the perpetrators are teenagers, and some are even younger.

I spotted what may be a clue to the question of “why” in a press statement by National MP Erica Stanford. She had ploughed through the 2021 NCEA results and discovered a disquieting trend. The figures for Year 11 students in decile 1-3 schools showed what she termed a “huge drop” in literacy, from 78.5 per cent to 74.8 per cent in just one year. It was the same story in numeracy, falling from 76.9 per cent to 73.8 per cent.

If you can’t read or add up numbers when you leave school, the chances of getting a decent-paying job are slim to non-existent. And, of course, you cannot afford to buy the tempting flash stuff you see in shops. So, you steal it.

That is an extreme argument, but there is a linkage between low educational achievement and crime.

I know every generation berates their young people over their standards and behaviour. I don’t. I blame the parents of those kids who fail to learn at school or go on to commit crimes. The buck stops with them.

Kamahl Santamaria saga: Full disclosure is TVNZ’s only way out - June 10

The departure of Kamahl Santamaria from TVNZ’s Breakfast programme, after barely a month as a presenter, has excited a mild amount of public curiosity as to the reasons. None of it has been helped by TVNZ’s guarded, almost monosyllabic, public statements about why he left. At first it was a “family emergency”, then it was a “personal matter”.

Other media were quick to talk of his quitting coming after complaints from a female staff member of “inappropriate behaviour”. I guess, if that actually is the case, you could say it would be a highly personal matter that would have sparked a nasty family emergency in the Santamaria household, for sure.

There were other reports that TVNZ staff were unhappy at the hiring process of Santamaria by the head of news and current affairs, Paul Yurisich. He and Santamaria had previously worked together at the international news network Al Jazeera.

Whatever the deficiencies of that process may have been, it was obvious to me that Santamaria was not the man for that particular job.

The Labour Government’s dead wood is dragging it down - July 15

A few days back, I read an article on the New York Times site headlined that while Jacinda Ardern is a star abroad, at home “she’s losing her shine”.

It was later published on the NZ Herald website and, by the time I saw it there, it had attracted a huge 559 comments before the editors locked down the feedback.

[The] article tracked for Americans what had happened in New Zealand to erode Ardern and Labour’s popularity from the election-winning 50 per cent of the vote to recent polls showing the party on an average of about 35 per cent, with National on 40 per cent.

We had seen similar stories in our media, but having it beamed in from abroad obviously brought the point home to at least those 559 commenters on the Herald.

Meeting with Joe Biden in the White House, addressing Nato, having her hand almost shaken off by an otherwise friendless Boris Johnson, and hanging out with Anthony Albanese in Australia, Ardern is a near-perfect ambassador for our country. Talented, articulate, empathetic, caring and genuine are words often applied to her and, I think, correctly. But there is obviously something deeply wrong in the engine room of her Labour Government.

Political propaganda hard to swallow when Kiwis can’t afford veges - April 29

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, the first double rate hike in 20 years. Our mortgages are on the way up again, with analysts warning bank interest rates will hit 6 per cent in the coming months. From there, they could go even higher.

Food prices are up an annual 7.6 per cent, the biggest escalation in more than a decade. The cost of fruit and veges has risen an astonishing 18 per cent.

We are entering what, in the 1980s, they called a wage-price spiral. The Government has amassed billions of dollars of extra tax revenue over­­ the past 12 months, partly because of­ high inflation. People get a wage rise to compensate, but that could push them into a higher tax bracket, and they may not necessarily be any better off. Essentially, we all start chasing our tails.

One thing the Government can do to help end the tail-chasing is stop wasteful spending. I was sorting through my email inbox when I noticed one from the Taxpayers’ Union. I’ve always found it a little overzealous in its pursuit of a low-government-spending nirvana, but its email highlighted an instance of the state’s handling of taxpayer money that is probably replicated throughout the public service.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is running a series of advertisements aimed at lowering the road toll – known as the Road To Zero strategy. The ads have cost $4.7 million.

Government’s fate in the hands of ‘squeezed middle’ - May 27

Are you part of the ‘squeezed middle’? It sounds a little like a problem with an expanding waistline, but it is the National Party’s current line aimed at Kiwis battling rising inflation that is steadily eroding their real income.

It is not particularly original. US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi used the phrase back in the early 2000s to pitch to Democrats, and the UK Labour Party railed about it in 2010 in the forlorn hope of attracting new support. However, National is obviously hoping it will resonate with the middle class or middle income earners who see the escalating cost of living shrinking their savings and wage packets. Recent opinion polls show the strategy may be working.

At the 2020 election, National wrote itself off after three years of pathetic internal feuding, backbiting and leadership changes. Middle class voters, many of them traditionally National voters, rocked by the insecurity of the Covid-19 crisis, flocked to the protective arms of Labour, which was hammering the message “be kind”. All that has now changed.

