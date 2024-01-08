The Waimarie is operating thanks to a few local fill-ins. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s historic paddle steamer Waimarie needs a new skipper, with stop-gap measures in place to meet demand.

Stuart Hylton, chairman of the vessel’s operating trust, said one barrier to recruiting someone was the role being part-time.

“Like in any job, when someone gets sick you need backups and Waimarie requires five certified people on the vessel at any time that are professional in their own right – from engineers to bosuns to skippers.

“It’s high in need in terms of skills and, at the moment, it’s the skippering skills we’re after.

“We are trying to put together a programme with enough relief skippers to meet most of the demand. Whether we meet all the demand for the rest of the season depends on who we can find to fill the gap.”

Trust manager Jen Britton said at present there was more demand than staff could keep up with.

Motor Vessel (MV) Wairua skipper Sam Mordey would help out and Greg Robinson - the restored vessel’s first-ever skipper - had been in charge over Christmas.

“Another local guy, Mike Carson from the Coastguard, also helps out when he can.

“We are good for this month at the weekends. We are doing everything we can and looking under every single rock to see if we can find our maritime unicorn.”

Passenger numbers reached 11,261 last season, beating the previous best of 10,353 from 2021/2022.

Britton said this season was shaping up to be very successful as well.

She was confident MV Waireka would be on the water this year.

The Waireka, absent from Whanganui for 25 years, will join the Waimarie once a survey and any necessary work have been completed.

“It’s quite exciting but, in saying that, we will also need a skipper for it,” Britton said.

“Recruiting for a seasonal role can be tricky and the longer we don’t operate consistently, the further away my goal of having a permanent position is.”

She said any potential skipper needed relevant Maritime Safety certifications and the trust was willing to help them achieve that.

It was possible to get a Skipper Restricted Limits licence after a month of intense training.

“Then, we just have to deal with them getting endorsed to have passengers.

“I think we should be fronting up a little bit [with support]. If they are going to commit to us then we should commit to them.”

Hylton said the vessel could be quite cumbersome, especially when turning, and the crew needed “to have your wits about you”.

“The awa is quite variable and tidal, with hazards all along it.

“There is also a fair bit of kit and a vessel to protect, and the skipper calls the shots and has to navigate the tides and the winds, and has to get it right.

“They have the ultimate say.”

The vessel is the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

This season, the lowest number of passengers on a trip had been seven, Britton said.

However, they were all international visitors to Whanganui.

“There were three couples and one person by themselves. When they got on the boat they didn’t know each other from a bar of soap.

“When they got off they were laughing and exchanging numbers and expressed their eternal gratitude for us still sailing.

“Since then, we’ve had a few passengers who knew them. It’s about that goodwill.”

Britton said planning was under way to begin two different Waimarie trips on the river, along with the option of hiring out the vessel for events while it was moored.

She said staff had been hard-working, dedicated and “bloody amazing” this season.

“We have a vision and we’re doing the work strategically to get it on paper.

“When it comes time for our next out-of-water survey or the deck replacement - which is quite soon - we’ve got a story to tell potential funders and supporters of where we want to be in the next 10 to 15 years.

“It’s something they can buy into.”

Hylton said diversifying would be key to the future success of operations.

“In time, hopefully, we have more vessels and a bit more of a year-round opportunity for people coming to Whanganui - either as modes of transport or for recreation and learning our history.

“We just need to get through this season and find staff to partner with who can take us to the next stage.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.