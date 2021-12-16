Big clean-up at Le Bons Bay after flooding

Andy Sims uses an excavator to clear mud and debris from his Le Bons Bay home. Photo / Star Media

Andy Sims uses an excavator to clear mud and debris from his Le Bons Bay home. Photo / Star Media

Le Bons Bay residents and Christchurch City Council contractors have spent the day cleaning up after slips and flooding damaged properties, closed roads and forced several evacuations.

Up to six people from three households were evacuated after a stream burst its banks at Le Bons Bay, Banks Peninsula, on Wednesday night.

A council spokesperson said they are working to get closed roads reopened as soon as possible in the area.

Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, 81mm of rain fell in Akaroa and 97mm in Duvauchelles.

Le Bons Bay Rd was closed due to slips and flooding last night, but has since reopened.

Ollie Rutland-Sims views the damage to his family home at Le Bons Bay. Photo / Star Media

Valley Rd was also closed due to a bridge washout.

At this stage, a council spokesperson said they do not know when the road will be reopened.

The owners of this Le Bons Bay Rd paddock woke to find they have a rock garden and a stream now instead of a lush farm paddock. Photo / Star Media

Long Bay Rd is also closed due to a 500m slip and may not be accessible until the end of Friday.

Work is also under way to restore road access to Little Akaloa from either Chorlton or Little Akaloa Rd.

Contractors hope to get the following roads open on Thursday or Friday:

Robin Burleigh, of Le Bons Bay, surveys the damage. Photo / Star Media

• Lavericks Ridge Rd, from Le Bons Bay Rd to Lavericks Rd.

• Camerons Track/Big Hill Rd, from Summit Rd to Le Bons Bay Rd/Lavericks Ridge Rd.

• Flea Bay Rd, from the first cattle stop.

Debris on Le Bons Bay Rd. Photo / Star Media

On Friday contractors aim to reopen:

• Dawbers Rd

• Hickory Bay Rd

• Stony Bay Rd, from Purple Peak

• Dalglishs Rd