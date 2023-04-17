Rylan Noome ran a personal best in the 200 metres at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Napier sprinter Rylan Noome has run a personal best in the 200 metres with a a blistering 21.76sec in his heat on Saturday.

However, competing in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics Association under-18 team at the Australian junior track and field championships at the weekend was bittersweet.

Because then came the cramps.

A spokesperson said his epic dash sparked some cramping, which didn’t get any better in the three hours before the final.

“He started the final but had to stop running halfway thru and was wheeled off in a wheelchair, so, couldn’t compete in the relay and can’t compete in the 100m,” the spokesperson said.

“He is beyond gutted, the track here is fast and we knew he could reach the times he had set for himself. But, on the bright side, his domestic season literally could not have gone better. And he was able to race against some seriously fast Aussies and was right up there with them without needing to put on the gas.

“It’s the end of his season now, so a bit of rest and watch this space - he’ll be back. Faster than ever.”

Noome, who already has a national age group 100 metres record to his name, was the lone Hawke’s Bay competitor at the championships.



