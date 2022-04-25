Jack Tame (L) says Mike Hosking is NZ's best radio broadcaster.

Jack Tame was described by one of his TVNZ colleagues as journalism's Swiss Army Knife – a guy that does it all.

He's been a Breakfast host, a 6pm newsreader, he hosts one of NZ's biggest radio shows on Newstalk ZB, is a columnist for the NZ Herald, has moderated live election debates, now hosts TVNZ's Q and A and has seen more, and experienced more of the world – than most 35-year-olds.

In this episode we talk about how he was given Paul Holmes' radio job on ZB at the age of 25 with no radio experience, *that* interview with Winston Peters where Jack was repeatedly called James, the time he was recording live TV while fearing for his father's life, dancing with Beyonce, going to a Les Mills grit class with Lorde, flirting with Anne Hathaway, covering Trump, why he left Breakfast TV, why Mike Hosking is New Zealand's best broadcaster and so much more.

Show notes | Episode 79 | Jack Tame

2.50: Steven's embarrassing correspondence with Jack Tame and a deep dive in some Worldle chat

8.51: Jack on the Late Night Big Breakfast: communication with Leigh Hart and the genius of Jason Hoyte

14.66: Les Mills workouts with Lorde, public recognition, Paddy Gower and John Campbell

19.55 Taking over from Paul Holmes on the Newstalk ZB Saturday morning show from the USA

30.14 Reflections on Paul Holmes and the brilliance of Mike Hosking

37.15 How do you judge your success? Ratings and validation

39.36 Back to the start: the makings of Jack Tame

43.35 Jack's dad goes missing in the bush

52.45 Winston Peters v James Tame

57.22 Q+A: the art of active listening and the work behind the camera

1.08.46 Starting out on One News while still at school

1.11.28 Reflections on being the US Correspondent for TVNZ

1.20.54 US politics broken down by Jack Tame

1.27.30 Interactions with celebrities: flirting with Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway

1.33.02 Red wine with Sir David Attenborough

1.37.24 Seven continents

1.39.41 The gruelling nature of Breakfast television

1.46.02 Work / life balance and the future of media

1.51.24 Marshawn Lynch and the Steven Adams come up

1.55.05 A star-studded nightclub in New York

