‘Better equipped than ever’: Trio of emergency assets a win for Hawke’s Bay

Napier's new ambulance station completes the triple threat for Hato Hone St John's emergency response in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency response teams in Hawke’s Bay are now said to be “better equipped than ever”, with three new Hato Hone St John assets officially unveiled on Monday.

Besides a grunty new ambulance and a much-needed health shuttle, ground teams in Hawke’s Bay will also now have access to a state-of-the art emergency response hub that’s been built on the site of the former ambulance station on Tait Dr in Napier.

Politicians from National and Labour were in attendance for Monday’s opening to show their support for the station, as well as mayors from across Hawke’s Bay.

Also in attendance were contractors and companies involved in the project, along with Hato Hone St John partners, volunteers and employees.

“Because of the immense support of our volunteers, donors and the wider community, we are now better equipped than ever to respond to emergencies as they arise,” St John district operations manager Brendon Hutchinson said.

It was a full house for the historic opening in Napier on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The new station, which is now the largest in Hawke’s Bay, comes with an impressive list of features.

It has space for emergency and patient transfer vehicles, 25 car parks for staff and visitors, and areas for public first aid courses, meetings, administration and operational support.

There are six rest areas for shift workers, a kitchen and communal area, showers and bathroom facilities and a wash bay for vehicles.

It will also house the Mist emergency response vehicle, which has already been operating for weeks.

“The station is built to be operational in the immediate aftermath of major emergencies like earthquakes or significant natural disasters, while the training and staff facilities will help us build a more resilient community,” Hutchinson said.

Space to deliver medical alarm services and the St John youth programme would be available to teams working in these services.

After previously struggling to find staff, Napier’s new health shuttle service was also officially launched with the help of newly trained volunteers.

It is the seventh shuttle in Hawke’s Bay and the first for Napier.

“We’re humbled and honoured to have had such incredible support,” St John community transport manager Leigh Herewini said.

“This service, driven by the passion and goodwill of our volunteers, is going to have a hugely positive impact on the wellbeing of our community.”

St John has contracts with both Te Whatu Ora and ACC, which fund approximately 90 per cent of the operating costs for its ambulance service.

The balance on what is required to run the service is made up from ambulance part charges, third-party contracts and fundraising.