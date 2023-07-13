Matariki moves throughout the night as well as throughout the year, so using other constellations as markers is a great way to figure out which way to look.

The eastern regions of Aotearoa are in for the best Matariki viewing weather this long weekend, while unsettled conditions are in store for the west and south of the country, MetService said.

“For the final weekend of the school holidays, and the Matariki long weekend, MetService is forecasting an unsettled west to southwest flow over Aotearoa New Zealand. This means cloud and showers for those in the west and south of the country, while eastern regions will have the best chance to get outside and view the Matariki cluster.”

The best time to view Matariki is the early morning, just before dawn.

“For those who plan on heading out early Friday morning, the clearest skies are forecast to be in the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay,” Metservice meteorologist Amy Loots said Thursday, as part of a forecast through to Sunday.

“Further south for Wairarapa, Wellington, Nelson and Marlborough, there may be some patchy high cloud, but chances are still good for some views.”

On Friday, MetService said cloud and frequent showers are forecast to affect the west and south of the South Island in an unstable southwesterly feed of air, while a cold front is expected to brush the east, bringing scattered cloud and a few showers through Canterbury and Otago.

Western regions of the North Island are also expected to see cloud and showers, but further north the cloud and showers become more isolated.

West to southwest winds are expected to be strong at times throughout the weekend, with strong wind watches for severe gales currently in force through to Thursday evening for the Tasman region and Hawke’s Bay south of state highway 5.

“The strong winds may persist into Friday, and these watches may be extended or upgraded to a warning,” said Loots. Looking further into the weekend, eastern regions remain fine, while a few showers continue to affect the west.

On Sunday, MetService forecasts showers will turn to rain in the west and south of the South Island, while another burst of strong westerly winds is expected for central and southern New Zealand.

“People are advised to stay up to date with their local forecasts and any severe weather warnings and watches that may be issued.”