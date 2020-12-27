Best-dressed punters crowned amid Ellerslie's near-record day out

The Best Dressed Woman and Man in the Fashions in the Field event at the SkyCity Boxing Day Races were Soraya Gurney and Peter Coleman. Photo / Supplied

Organisers of the SkyCity Boxing Day Races say they're "blown away" at a near record turn-out - but also the colourful fashion that capped off the annual meet at Ellerslie Racecourse.

The most colourful racing fashion event in the country, the Fashions in the Field competition, also took place.

The Best Dressed Woman and Man were Soraya Gurney and Peter Coleman respectively.

"The calibre in today's Fashions in the Field competition was incredible," Fashions in the Field judge and Auckland Racing Club ambassador, Carena West, said.

"It was awesome to see the contestants showing true individuality and getting really creative with their outfits."

Coleman said: "It has been a lovely day spent at Ellerslie today, and it was a great surprise to win Best Dressed Man for a second time, having won the last time the derby was held on Boxing Day in 2004."

Gurney added it had been "an amazing surprise" to be announced Best Dressed Woman.

"It has been a fantastic day of fashion and racing and I can't wait for The Ned Prix de Fashion in March."

A bumper crowd of more than14,000 was counted at 2.30pm, with numbers still growing after that time – making it the biggest day on Ellerslie's calendar in recent years and, most likely, one of the world's biggest racing events of 2020.

"After a long and quiet winter, it's brilliant to see Auckland come back to life in time for summer," Auckland Racing Club chief executive Paul Wilcox said.

"For us at Ellerslie, to be able to welcome Aucklanders back to one of their favourite events has been quite the thrill and we were blown away by their support.

"With pre-sales sitting 30 per cent ahead of where they were last year and all hospitality precincts sold out ahead of the day, this is one of the biggest crowds seen at our SkyCity Boxing Day Races in almost 12 years."

Wilcox also singled out Te Akau Racing: David Ellis, in particular, and his stable's New Zealand-based trainer, Jamie Richards, who won six out of the day's 10 races.

"We've checked with a number of sources who have said this is a feat they've not seen achieved on a premier day here in their lifetime, so it could even be an Ellerslie record."

The venue's next big draw is the SkyCity New Year's Day Races.

• An earlier story incorrectly featured previous Fashions in the Field winners.