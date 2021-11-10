Benee to headline Dance Farm Festival at Joe's Farm in Whangamata

Benee. Photo / Supplied

Indie-pop star Benee will headline the inaugural Dance Farm Festival in Whangamata this summer completing an already impressive line-up of kiwi talent.

Joining Benee at Joe's Farm on January 8 will be Mitch James, SACHI, Ladyhawke, Niko Walters, LA Women, Georgia Lines and AACACIA.

With platinum awards piled up around the globe and having just released her first 2021 single Doesn't Matter, Benee can't wait to kick off her touring schedule as the headline act for Dance Farm.

"I'm so stoked to announce that I'll be heading to Whangamata this summer for Dance Farm Festival.

Benee will headline the event. Photo / NZME

"We all have a part to play to save this summer and keep everyone safe, so please get vaccinated so you can attend," she said.

"I can't wait to get back to playing more shows and sharing a bunch of new music I've been working on throughout 2021."

Event Organiser, Denis Beaver from Coro-Events said Whangamata was more than ready to play host to some of the biggest names in kiwi music.

"With Benee having joined our incredible home-grown line-up, Dance Farm is a summer festival that you won't want to miss. The countdown is on."

R15 youth tickets and 18+ GA tickets with VIP and camping options are on sale now via www.dancefarm.co.nz.

All tickets include free shuttle transport to and from Whangamata.