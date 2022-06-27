Ben McIntosh Glen Eden murder: Fourth person charged amid homicide investigation

Ben McIntosh was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition but later died, surrounded by family and friends, after his life support was turned off. Photo / Supplied

Ben McIntosh was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition but later died, surrounded by family and friends, after his life support was turned off. Photo / Supplied

A fourth person is facing charges in relation to the homicide investigation into the death of Benjamin McIntosh.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams said a 59-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice and was due to appear in Waitākere District Court on June 28.

McIntosh, 36, was found in a critical condition in his car with a gunshot wound at Harold Moody Park in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden on June 3.

The father of one was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition but later died, surrounded by family and friends, after his life support was turned off.

Earlier in the month, two men were jointly charged with McIntosh's murder and a woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The trio appeared before Judge Lisa Tremewan in the Waitākere District Court on June 10 and were granted interim name suppression.

McIntosh was described as a dearly loved father, son, brother and grandson, who would do anything for anyone. His family allowed medical staff to take his organs to help save others.

He would be remembered for his sense of humour and generosity, and someone who was loved by all and would help anybody out.

"That's why as a family we made the decision to donate his organs. He will be helping a lot of people with his organ donation," his aunt, Andrea McIntosh, told the Herald.