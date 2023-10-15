Elizabeth "Effie" Whitakker with her nephew Joey Rapana. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A Northland woman killed in a dog attack that rocked her tight-knit hometown is being farewelled in Moerewa this week.

Elizabeth “Effie” Whitakker, who was 78, died in the attack in the backyard of her Ōtiria Rd home, west of Kawakawa, last Thursday.

Nephew and family spokesperson Joey Rapana said “Auntie Effie” was currently at Ōtiria Marae, near Moerewa, where her many friends and whānau could pay their respects.

After a service at 10am on Wednesday she would be taken north to Te Arohanui Marae, near Mangamuka, and would be buried among her tūpuna (ancestors) at Korokota Urupā in Mangataipa.

Rapana described her as a dearly-loved mother, nanny, aunty and well-known whaea, who was a mother figure to many.

The tight-knit Moerewa community was devastated, he said.

Earlier Rapana said this was not the time to lay blame for the tragedy, but it was a call to action to keep all communities safe.

He urged people to keep her whānau, especially her daughters, who were still healing from their injuries, and her husband, in their thoughts.

Elizabeth "Effie" Whitakker was a much-loved mother figure in Moerewa, whānau members say. Photo / Supplied

Both daughters were injured going to their mother’s aid. They have since been discharged from hospital with one requiring surgery at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

It was understood the attack only stopped when a neighbour shot the dog.

The exact circumstances were still under investigation.

RNZ asked the Far North District Council whether patrols for roaming dogs or checks to ensure all pet dogs were registered had been stepped up in Moerewa following the tragedy.

Compliance manager Rochelle Deane said the council’s animal management officers (AMOs) regularly patrolled Moerewa, and other Far North towns, and would continue to do so.

“Following up on unregistered and unknown dogs is part of the ongoing work our AMOs carry out on the ground in our communities, across the entire district, on a daily basis. Moerewa is clearly included in this work,” Deane said.