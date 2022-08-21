Beloved Frank Kitts playground won't open in time for summer

The Frank Kitts Park playground. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's beloved Frank Kitts Park playground will no longer open in time for summer, after a large commercial building business went into liquidation earlier this year.

Shareholders in Armstrong Downes Commercial 2012 put their company in the hands of David Ruscoe and Russell Moore of Grant Thornton, it was revealed in May.

The company was building Te Aro's $50 million 152-unit Taranaki St project, The Paddington, as well as working on a $6m redevelopment of the waterfront playground.

The playground was getting a re-vamp after its iconic slide was removed last year following what the city council referred to as a number of "unfortunate" incidents.

One of those was a 5-year-old who broke her leg while playing on the tower slide. She broke her right tibia, requiring a full leg cast from her hip to her toes.

Now, Wellington City Council documents reveal construction is scheduled to start up again either late this month or in early September.

This means the project will not be completed until March or April next year. It was originally meant to open in October.

The new playground will feature five swings, a new lighthouse, and a dual flying fox. Image / Supplied

The council estimated it would cost an additional $1.5m to complete the project as a result of the liquidation. Downer is set to take over the contract.

The council's Infrastructure Committee chairman, Sean Rush, said it was disappointing the playground would not be opened as early as planned.

"The liquidation has had that effect, the team has done really well though and we expect to sign up with Downer this month, keep on the subcontractors as best we can, and hopefully get it back on track."

Rush said the playground was one of his favourite spots to take his own children.

He said he would be seeking more details about the $1.5m overspend.

Councillor Jill Day, who has been heavily involved in bringing the playground back to life, said it was the jewel in the crown of Wellington's waterfront.

"The Frank Kitts Park playground development has been much anticipated and I am really pleased Downer will be able to complete it.

"Covid has caused a number of delays to projects and unfortunately means this one will take longer than we had expected."

The Frank Kitts Park slide was dismantled last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The new playground will feature five swings, a new lighthouse, and a dual flying fox.

The large-scale play area will have bespoke equipment, a nautical theme fitting for the waterfront site, and an accessible space for children of all ages and abilities.

Children and adults alike shared a flood of fond memories when the original slide was removed.

Etched into its fibreglass were memories of two different lives.

By day, delighted squeals echoed through its upper tube from children who relentlessly climbed up the lighthouse tower to go down the slide again and again.

By night the slide was home to moonlight pashes, first dates, illicit substances, and drunken antics.