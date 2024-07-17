Christchurch local legend John Truman or 'Radio Ron', has died. Photo / Supplied

“If you’re from Christchurch you probably don’t need it explained, Ron was an institution on the streets and malls of Christchurch and has been for decades.”

Christchurch Labour MP Reuben Davidson posted on Facebook, “a familiar site round Christchurch since I was a kid, always with his portable radio and often enjoying community events around our city. A local legend lost.”

Newstalk ZB Nights host, Marcus Lush said online “Rest In Peace John Truman AKA Radio Ron - a local Christchurch legend.”

Environment Canterbury councillor Deon Swiggs said he was, “more than a familiar face, John was a friend to many and a vital part of our community”.

“He was well-known and loved, even having his own dedicated Facebook page, which he cherished. He took great joy in sharing it with the staff and friends who read it to him,” Swiggs said.

John Truman was known for walking the streets of Christchurch humming along to his trusty transistor radio. Photo / Supplied

“My condolences go out to John’s family and friends. Let’s remember him for the joy and connection he brought into our lives. His memory will live on in our hearts and in the many stories we share about his remarkable life.”

John was passionate about radios, batteries and coffee. According to Swiggs, his enthusiasm for these “simple pleasures reflected vibrant spirit”.

A petition has been created for council to erect a plaque or statue in honour of Radio Ron.

“Feel like the Christchurch City Council should erect a plaque to honour him in one of his places,” one fan said.

“He will be fondly remembered as a long-standing institution in the city. His unique presence and charismatic personality made him a beloved character among locals and visitors alike,” said another.

A common theme in the tributes online is Truman’s ability to spread “joy and laughter to those around him”.

“Rest in peace John.”

“A true legend.”











