Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Bella Vista Homes case: Prosecutor seeks $600,000 fine

8 minutes to read

Former Bella Vista director Danny Cancian. Photo / File

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Bella Vista developer Danny Cancian was ''manipulative'', a ''bully'' and ''strong-armed'' the city council, says a prosecutor seeking a $600,000 fine.

Prosecution counsel Richard Marchant made the comments during a court sentencing hearing yesterday for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.