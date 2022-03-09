The Dunedin District Court heard the victim had not collected their child from school as arranged. Photo /Amber Allott, File

A Dunedin beautician unleashed the beast during a dispute with her former partner, a court has heard.

However, the bare-bottomed incident will not be recorded on Adair Alice Forgie's criminal history after she was discharged without conviction.

The 29-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after admitting charges of trespass, wilful damage and intimidation.

On September 20, when she discovered the victim had not collected their child from school as arranged, Forgie desperately tried to get in touch with her ex-partner.

He ignored those attempts and despite being trespassed from his home five months earlier, the defendant turned up to confront him in person.

The man immediately began filming the incident on his cellphone, recording Forgie brandishing a spanner.

"Which window should I do first?" she asked, gesturing to the victim's BMW.

The stand-off continued for five minutes as the man would retreat inside the house only for Forgie to make further threats, drawing him out again.

Eventually, she used the spanner to smash a rear light and a scuffle ensued as the victim tried to disarm her.

He tackled her to the ground but when she would not release the weapon, he headed back inside his home.

Aiming his phone in her direction again, Forgie responded by lowering her pants.

"She rubbed her buttocks against the victim's vehicle," a police summary said.

Forgie left soon after and the victim later found a second tail light had also been smashed.

She explained to police she was "full of anger and rage".

Counsel Karlena Lawrence stressed her client was undergoing counselling and could pay $20 a week to cover the damage.

Judge Peter Rollo accepted the consequences of convictions would be devastating to her burgeoning mobile beauty business having a clientele mainly of elderly folk.

Forgie might also lose her other job as a security guard, the court heard.

The judge said the behaviour was "out of character" and ruled the likely consequences of the convictions were out of all proportion to the gravity of her crimes.

Forgie was ordered to pay $500 reparation.

Where to get help

If you are experiencing or witnessing violence, or want to change your own behaviour, you can ask for help. It can be hard, but getting involved or reaching out for help for yourself could save a life.

• It's Not OK information line 0800-456-450 for information about services that can help.

• The National Network of Stopping Violence Services also has information on stopping-violence programmes.