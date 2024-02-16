Another long night for firefighters as Port Hills fire rages on, Niwa called out after splurging on luxury utes and Taylor Swift fever hits Australia in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied / Newstalk ZB / AP

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is asking beachgoers and their dogs to give little blue penguins space when they come ashore to moult in Hawke’s Bay.

The adult penguins hit the beach between November and March to shed their feathers and grow a new waterproof coat.

When the little blue penguins lose their feathers, or moult, they are often mistaken for being sick or injured.

They are especially vulnerable to predation from dogs during their moult, as they cannot swim.

Technical adviser of ecology at DoC, Bruce McKinlay, said not to worry if you see “scruffy penguins”, and to keep yourself and your dogs away from them.

“DoC often gets calls about sick-looking penguins at this time of year, but they’re almost always moulting.”

McKinlay said it is a natural part of the bird’s life cycle and they would grow a new waterproof coat within two weeks.

“The best thing to do is leave them be, and ensure they are undisturbed during their moult.”

While little blue penguins are the most common birds to be seen losing their feathers, other species such as the crested penguins and even Adelie penguins may come ashore.

DoC said the public can help to keep penguins safe by keeping dogs on leashes around penguin areas, keeping away from nests, and warning others nearby of the birds’ location.

Senior ranger biodiversity for DoC Hawke’s Bay Denise Fastier said penguins are often seen at Ahuriri and Westshore and Ocean Beach.

“Wildlife like kororā are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953, and no one can legally handle them without a permit.”

Penguin nesting boxes at the Port of Napier provide a safe space away from predators.

The Port of Napier established a Kororā Sanctuary in 2019 and since then 250 penguins have used the boxes created by children from local schools and mana whenua hapū.

Over the past five years some birds have returned to the nest and raised their chicks in the safe space provided.

A Napier Port spokesperson said moulting gradually replaces old feathers with new ones.

“The process is essential for maintaining the integrity of their feathers, ensuring thermoregulation and waterproofing.”

If you see unleashed dogs in penguin areas, or people harassing penguins, call 0800 DOC HOT or contact your local DoC office.

