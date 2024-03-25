The annual Repco Beach Hop Festival was well attended. Image: Jason Sayers

Unruly behaviour has again marred the Repco Beach Hop Festival in Whangamatā.

Police singled out one incident, in which a youth was taken into custody after allegedly driving a vehicle “extremely” close to crowds of people, wheel spinning and then fleeing authorities, late on Saturday afternoon.

Police Waikato Eastern Area Commander Inspector Mike Henwood said an out-of-town youth was involved in the incident on Port Rd, in the centre of Whangamatā.

“Luckily no one was injured from this incident.”

Festival organiser Noddy Watts said he supported police in enforcing the law, and behaviour was generally good among the thousands of attendees.

“We work closely with police; we have a no sustained loss of traction policy.”

He thanked the majority of attendees who had behaved.

While 52 infringement notices were issued by police for breaches of the beach liquor ban, it was fewer than the 72 reported in 2023. However, arrests were up this year, with 16 arrested on Saturday night for various disorder offences, compared to 12 in 2023.

Drink-driving improved in 2024, with five drivers found to have excess breath alcohol, and several vehicles impounded for driving offences such as sustained loss of traction - none of those people were registered participants of Beach Hop, police confirmed.

Twenty drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol at the 2023 event.

“Some people attempted to disrupt the overall good behaviour ... these people were issued infringements or arrested in some cases,” Henwood said.

While police were pleased with the overall behaviour of the thousands of spectators who flooded Whangamatä over the weekend, disorder, dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol was “extremely disappointing”, given the overall good behaviour of most attendees.

Whangamatā's main street, Port Rd, was closed to traffic for extended periods across the weekend. Image: Darren Preston

As usual, the event was well run, and the vast majority of people were well-behaved and enjoyed a great weekend, Henwood said.

Police confirmed a road policing team was set up in and around the event.

“If you’re drinking don’t drive, it’s not worth the risk it places on not only yourself and those in your vehicle but other road users,” Henwood said.

Thousands gathered in Whangamatā to view classic vehicles. Photo: Al Williams

More than 110,000 people were expected to arrive in the region for the five-day 1950s and 60s nostalgia-themed event.

An estimated 2000 vehicles had registered, with more than 100 classic caravans, making it the biggest gathering of classic caravans ever seen in New Zealand.





