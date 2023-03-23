Beach Haven Primary School released images of a man breaking into the school in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Beach Haven Primary School released images of a man breaking into the school in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A North Shore primary school is “angry and disappointed” after a thief broke into the school to steal $1500 raised during the school fun run.

Beach Haven Primary School shared photos online of a man climbing in through a window early this morning.

Members of the school community rushed to offer donations towards replacing the money, which was raised by selling food and drink during the annual event, and quickly matched the money that was stolen.

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert, who attended the event and manned the refreshment stand last night, said it was “disappointing to see funds that were supposed to go to support local tamariki have been stolen”.

“This was a great event held in our community for our tamariki and the community spirit in which these funds were raised was great to see. People all came together for such a fantastic cause,” Halbert told the Herald.

“I am in dialogue with community Policing on the importance to our community of resolving this and returning the funds back to an initiative that supports the development of our young people in Beach Haven.”

Locals described the theft as “disgusting” and “feral” behaviour and decried the thief’s targeting of the money raised for the school’s Year 6 camp, asking whether it had been done by someone with inside knowledge.

Beach Haven Primary School released images of a man breaking into the school in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

Deputy principal Anoushka Dallow said that the money was vital for getting the kids to the camp, to be held on Kawau Island in June, and ensuring they had the right equipment for the expedition.

Dallow echoed concerns that the thief knew to target the money and said it was “gutting” for the school community, saying they had been through enough after the tragic death of Beach Haven local Joshuah Tasi earlier this month.

The school encouraged anyone with information to contact police with reference number P054056750.