The campaign was a collaboration between Dunedin Airport, The Hits Dunedin, and Australia’s Village Roadshow Theme Parks.

Cheered on by family and friends, contestants grabbed golden spades – awarded to listeners over the past three weeks – and dug into the sand in search of the coveted golden tokens.

Two of those tokens secured their finders a family trip to the Gold Coast, which will soon be just a 3.5-hour direct flight from Dunedin.

The Wharerimu family Reon, Jody, and their sons Roman, Grayson, and Foxton celebrate their win Dunedin Airport GM Business Development and The Hits' hosts Callum and P. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Alongside the two grand-prize family trips, other participants received annual passes to theme parks across the Tasman.

The Wharerimu family – Reon, Jody, and their sons Roman, Grayson, and Foxton – were among the first to unearth the top prize.

Reon said winning the trip was “awesome” and especially meaningful after their previous attempt at a family holiday overseas was abandoned due to Covid.

“We had a trip booked and then obviously it got cancelled, so it’ll be good to get over there,” he said.

The prize marks the family’s first overseas holiday together. Winning one of the top prizes “felt amazing”, Reon said.

The Hits presenters Callum & P hosted the finale of the Digging for Gold campaign at Dunedin's St Kilda Beach. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“We even jumped in and helped a few other families at the end there just to try and help them win a box. So yeah, stoked.”

The King family won the other top prize.

Nikita King said she was thrilled to be heading back to the Gold Coast with her daughters Dakota and Roxanna, aged 13 and 2, and son Haley, 18, for their first holiday in eight years.

“We’d go back all the time if we could afford it,” she said.

The family were looking forward to the warm weather and spending time at the theme parks. “Just getting away for a bit.”

Megan Crawford, general manager of business development at Dunedin Airport, said the airport was thrilled to welcome back direct international flights.

“We are absolutely stoked to have Jetstar flying direct from Dunedin to the Gold Coast starting on June 24,” she said.

“We’re really pleased to be working with The Hits on this wonderful campaign that’s getting families out digging for the opportunity to fly direct to the Gold Coast and experience all the amazing things Village Roadshow has to offer.”