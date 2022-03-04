Bayswater Marina incident: Police armed, advise pubic to avoid area. Video / Supplied

Armed police have attended an incident at Bayswater Marina on Auckland's North Shore following "concerns for a person's wellbeing".

About a dozen police officers are surrounding a boat called New Gipsy. A police negotiator is calling for a man on board to come out - but there is yet to be any movement.

There were earlier reports the man may be armed and holding a person hostage but a witness said it appeared the tense stand-off was just with the man, who has not yet communicated with police.

A witness said a paramedic had gone on board.

Another witness at the scene has told the Herald it appeared a man had used a chainsaw on a boat.

Videos from members of the public show an armed police officer on the roof of a boat and other armed officers below.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while the incident is being resolved. They say they have "concerns for a person's wellbeing".

AOS officers at the scene in Bayswater. Photo / Alex Burton

Police were seen at the marina.

An armed police officer was seen standing on top of a boat. Photo / Supplied

"Given the nature of the concerns, the area has been cordoned off and the police negotiation team are working to resolve the matter safely," the police spokesperson said.

"Some police are armed as a precaution, given the nature of the incident."

- More to come