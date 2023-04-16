Voyager 2022 media awards
Baylys Coast Rd closed following fatal crash in Dargaville

Karina Cooper
Police were called to Baylys Coast Rd early this morning following a fatal crash. Photo / File

A driver has died after their car crashed into a tree early this morning in Dargaville.

Police were called to the crash on Baylys Coast Rd, near the intersection of State Highway 12 and Scottys Camp Rd, at around 5.35am.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

Baylys Coast Rd is closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination as part of police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

