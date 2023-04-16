A driver has died after their car crashed into a tree early this morning in Dargaville.
Police were called to the crash on Baylys Coast Rd, near the intersection of State Highway 12 and Scottys Camp Rd, at around 5.35am.
A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of the car died at the scene.
Baylys Coast Rd is closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination as part of police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.