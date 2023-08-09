Bayfair was ram raided this morning. Photo / NZME

Two Bayfair stores have been targeted during a ram raid this morning.

Police were called to a burglary in which a vehicle was used to gain entry to the Girven Rd shopping centre about 5am, a police spokesman said.

Once inside, the offenders broke into two stores.

The spokesman said police saw the vehicle travelling away from the centre about 5.10am and began a pursuit which was aborted a short time later due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Concord Ave about 5.30am.

The vehicle was towed to be examined.

Inquiries are ongoing.