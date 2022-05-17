Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo /NZME

A mall jewellery shop owner said he doesn't know if the store will survive the second burglary in six weeks.

Kings & Queens owner Mayur Patel said he felt "sickened" after he got a call at 2.15am that his kiosk at the Bayfair Shopping Centre had been smashed and goods stolen - again.

He said the Tauranga mall doors and his store's display windows had been smashed.

Patel said the store had been in the mall for about six months and this was the second time it had been destroyed.

The last time was about six weeks ago when roughly $7000 worth of product was stolen at 8am. He was unsure yet how much had been stolen in the latest raid.

"I'm sick of all of it, the violence is getting way out of hand," he said.

"I don't know how we're going to survive this."

A police spokeswoman said police received a report about 2.20am that a group of people had broken into Bayfair Shopping Centre and stole some jewellery.

"Inquiries to locate the offenders are ongoing," she said.